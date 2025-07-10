Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $475.57 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

