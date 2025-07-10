Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.36 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

