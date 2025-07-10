Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet N/A N/A N/A Socket Mobile -15.09% -14.85% -9.72%

Volatility & Risk

Telkonet has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Telkonet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.90 million 0.18 -$1.19 million N/A N/A Socket Mobile $18.76 million 0.52 -$2.24 million ($0.36) -3.44

This table compares Telkonet and Socket Mobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telkonet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Socket Mobile.

Summary

Telkonet beats Socket Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company offers EcoSmart product suite, including EcoInput, a lighting controller installed directly in line with existing light switches; EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge; EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server; EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product; EcoGuard Outlet, an EcoSmart control; and EcoContact Door & Window Sensor, a remote wireless door/window contact solution. It also provides EcoCentral, a solution for intelligent automation and energy management; EcoCare professional support services; and Rhapsody Platform focuses on utilizing WIFI and Bluetooth Low Energy for mobile app-based setup and configuration. The company serves the hospitality, educational, governmental, healthcare, multiple dwelling units, and other commercial markets. Telkonet, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. The company also offers cordless data capture devices that connect through Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; SocketScan and DuraScan 700 series, companion scanners and 800 series, attachable scanners, and wearables; and DuraSled, a barcode scanning sled that protects phones from impact damage and provides charging solutions. In addition, it offers D600, a handheld model to reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags and transfers data with near-field communication (NFC); S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer; and S370 product that supports barcode scanning, and NFC reading and writing technologies. Further, the company provides SocketCam C820 and C860, which are camera-based barcode scanners; software developer kits, such as CaptureSDK that enables the App providers to modify captured data, control the placement of the barcoded or RFID data in their applications, and control the feedback to the user. It serves retail, commercial services, industrial and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries through a network of distributors, online resellers, and application providers, as well as online stores. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

