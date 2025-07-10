Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $109,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

