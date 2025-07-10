The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

