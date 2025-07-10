The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $104,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of COO opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

