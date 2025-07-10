The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) & Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Financial Survey

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Ensign Group and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus price target of $163.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.44%. Given The Ensign Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

96.1% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Ensign Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 6.99% 16.90% 6.56% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Concord Medical Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $4.26 billion 1.98 $297.97 million $5.29 27.73 Concord Medical Services $52.60 million 0.47 -$42.23 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Concord Medical Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory, and long-term care pharmacy and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities, as well as mobile diagnostics. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services. Its other treatments and diagnostic services comprise positron emission tomography-computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scanners. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offers radiation, imaging, test laboratory, inpatient, and nursing services. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.