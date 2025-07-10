The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6%

HIG stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

