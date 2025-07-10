The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
