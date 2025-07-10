The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.