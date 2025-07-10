The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

