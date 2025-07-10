TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $899,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 86,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

