Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Insider Activity

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 30,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.