TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of TransUnion worth $96,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $74,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after buying an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after buying an additional 503,969 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

