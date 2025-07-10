Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $119,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

