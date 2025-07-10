Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $1,591,430.70 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $121.90 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -580.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,312,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

