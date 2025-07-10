UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $655.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.55.

NYSE MSCI opened at $582.10 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.76.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

