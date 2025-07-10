United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $101,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.