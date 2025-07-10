United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $431,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 120.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

