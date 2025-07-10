United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 643.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $54.97 on Thursday. United States Steel Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Glj Research lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

