Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

