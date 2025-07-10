Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $526,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,005,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,908,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.59 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,945,180 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

