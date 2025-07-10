Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Stock Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Vodafone Group

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.