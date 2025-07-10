Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VOD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Stock Up 0.1%
Vodafone Group stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.
Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.