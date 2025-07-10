Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Head to Head Survey

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vuzix and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vuzix presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.48%. Identiv has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Vuzix.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $5.76 million 34.15 -$73.54 million ($1.03) -2.50 Identiv $26.63 million 3.10 $74.82 million $3.03 1.16

This table compares Vuzix and Identiv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Identiv has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Identiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -1,352.74% -198.84% -185.84% Identiv 287.10% -16.54% -14.59%

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Identiv beats Vuzix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc., a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.