Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as high as C$23.66. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.09, with a volume of 16,858 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on WJX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Wajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

