Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.