Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 58,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Waste Connections by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 423,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 264,345 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.36 and a 1-year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.93.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

