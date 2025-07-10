World Investment Advisors Acquires 1,091 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

