World Investment Advisors Acquires 2,600 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,226,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,787,000 after purchasing an additional 252,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 132,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 56,790.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,457 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $85.28.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

