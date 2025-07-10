World Investment Advisors Acquires 746 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in General Mills by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 172,618 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.24 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

