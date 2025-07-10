World Investment Advisors Acquires 799 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 193,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.2%

WTFC opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

