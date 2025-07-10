World Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.71 and a 52 week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.