World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,996 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

