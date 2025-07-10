World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Heico were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $7,612,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 5.7% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

Heico Price Performance

Heico stock opened at $317.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $328.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

