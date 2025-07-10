World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

