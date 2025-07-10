World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 200,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.17 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

