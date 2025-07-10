World Investment Advisors Buys 1,251 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8,789.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 806,711 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.