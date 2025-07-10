World Investment Advisors Buys 381 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.33.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $546.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.