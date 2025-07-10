World Investment Advisors Buys 5,936 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,680,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

