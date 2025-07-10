World Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1405 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

