World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

