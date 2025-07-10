World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $243.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

