World Investment Advisors Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,539,290,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,032,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $857,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $819,383,000 after purchasing an additional 287,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $527,719,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

