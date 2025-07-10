World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

