World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,067,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

