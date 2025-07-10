World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.