World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,824,000 after purchasing an additional 692,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

