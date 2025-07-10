World Investment Advisors Has $398,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average is $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.