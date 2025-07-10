World Investment Advisors Has $453,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

