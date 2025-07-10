World Investment Advisors Has $470,000 Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

