World Investment Advisors Has $472,000 Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

CGIC opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

